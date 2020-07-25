Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 14,196 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,235,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255,064 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,810,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,856 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,698,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,904,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,563 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.26. 1,110,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,990. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

