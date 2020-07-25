Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 2,898 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period.

IEFA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.46. 6,293,882 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.10.

