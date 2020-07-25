Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 34,065 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,065 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,223,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,030,349,000 after buying an additional 1,967,227 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,652,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,391,757,000 after buying an additional 6,714,969 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,569,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,389,060,000 after buying an additional 3,789,230 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 72.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,816,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 118.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,733,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,151,261 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,238. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.60. 6,649,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,076,421. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.43.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

