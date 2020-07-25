Heritage Investors Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.14.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,276. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.90. The firm has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

