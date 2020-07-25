Heritage Investors Management Corp Boosts Stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Burlington Stores worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 15,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total value of $395,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,078,456.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,077,045.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,220,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,457 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.92. The company had a trading volume of 547,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.90 and a beta of 0.72. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $250.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.22.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $801.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.81 million. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $184.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.13.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.