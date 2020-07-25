Heritage Investors Management Corp Boosts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for 1.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $20,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $27,429,862.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,582,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.85. 800,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 999.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.08. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.32.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

