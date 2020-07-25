Heritage Investors Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $40.28. 5,167,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,971,248. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.17. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Cfra cut ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

