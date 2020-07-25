Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys 120 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 0.4% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Hershey by 40.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 170.6% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 43,404 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Hershey by 19.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 6.3% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,735. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.16. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.14.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.