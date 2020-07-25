Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys 418 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,339 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,109,329,000 after buying an additional 645,024 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after buying an additional 1,960,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $403,607,000 after buying an additional 62,064 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,565,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $311,084,000 after buying an additional 135,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,592,000 after buying an additional 1,438,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,155. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $176.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.51 and a 200-day moving average of $136.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BofA Securities upped their price objective on FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.08.

In other news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,942.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison acquired 2,200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.53 per share, for a total transaction of $361,966.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,096.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,550 shares of company stock worth $24,818,258. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

