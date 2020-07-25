Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $1,024,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Align Technology by 134.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Align Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $298.14. 796,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,090. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $326.36. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. The company had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 5,846 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $1,332,654.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,686.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total transaction of $539,791.14. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,246 shares in the company, valued at $286,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,716 shares of company stock worth $6,241,054. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ALGN. Barclays lowered Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.29.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

