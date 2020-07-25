Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.3% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 532.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total value of $18,019,155.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 423,576 shares of company stock valued at $132,907,483 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,671. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

