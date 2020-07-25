Heritage Investors Management Corp Grows Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up about 1.4% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $23,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $513,931,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $413,675,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 701.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,576 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $109,145,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $82,555,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,341,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,807. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day moving average is $103.67.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

