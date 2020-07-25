Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $11.06 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $11,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $424,440,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,848,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3,478,129.7% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,860,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860,724 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 172.9% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,708,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 37.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,157,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,167.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.56. 7,288,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,983,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $38.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. Synchrony Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYF shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.