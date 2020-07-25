Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $12.59 Million Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 43.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,116,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,962,170. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $208.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.