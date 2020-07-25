Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $13.14 Million Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.33.

AMT stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.33. 1,356,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,603. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $269.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,296 shares of company stock worth $2,506,244 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

