Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on L3Harris in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.05.

NYSE LHX traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,822. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.37.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

