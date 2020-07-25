Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in Schlumberger by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.48. 16,681,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,187,986. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.11. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.90 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.03.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $614,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.