Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $45.55 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.6% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $45,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $717,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,454,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,948,000 after acquiring an additional 394,168 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $2,792,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $306.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $308.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.43.

In other Mastercard news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,122 shares of company stock valued at $302,709,148 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

