Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $6.64 Million Position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,322,000 after purchasing an additional 58,241 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE:TM traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.21. 124,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,784. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52 week low of $108.01 and a 52 week high of $145.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $65.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corp will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

