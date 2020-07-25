Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $7.11 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 43 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Barclays cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $630.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,030.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,059.20.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.77, for a total value of $689,592.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,329,586.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $842,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,805 shares of company stock valued at $6,767,873 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $9.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,130.26. 410,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,187.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,068.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $890.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 125.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

