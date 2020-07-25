Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,453 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,724,030. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,534,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,464. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $101.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.95. The stock has a market cap of $175.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.