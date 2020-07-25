Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $386.21. 1,299,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,573. The firm has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $372.26 and a 200 day moving average of $383.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

