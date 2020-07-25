Heritage Investors Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $12,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,538,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.06.

NYSE APD traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,681. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $299.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.67.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

