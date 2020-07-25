Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 1,172 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,631 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.24.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total value of $1,739,188.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,226.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $9,726,609.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,755. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.46. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

