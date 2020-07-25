Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 22,230 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,230 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Bank of America by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,902,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.35. 49,817,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,322,476. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.48. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $211.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

