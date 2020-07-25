Heritage Investors Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its holdings in Medtronic by 8.7% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $66,998,000 after buying an additional 134,602 shares during the period. First American Bank increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 58,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 118.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after buying an additional 1,137,886 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Medtronic by 11.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 301,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,641,000 after buying an additional 29,901 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $96.35. 4,036,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,632,645. The firm has a market cap of $129.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.51. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

