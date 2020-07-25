Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,467 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.5% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $25,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 101.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,258,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,369 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $2,081,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,103.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,680,000 after purchasing an additional 895,308 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $16,223,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 275,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $2.52 on Friday, hitting $337.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,317. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.37. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

