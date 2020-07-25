Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $14,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 362,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,653 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 22,868 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 172,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 129,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 366,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.93.

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,647,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,222. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average of $71.23. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $87.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $275,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,647.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

