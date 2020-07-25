Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,126,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,859,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,128,000 after acquiring an additional 55,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,500 shares of company stock worth $24,843,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $415.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.83.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $4.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $406.38. 1,323,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,735. The company has a market cap of $160.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $420.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $365.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

