Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,337 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.4% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $23,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 108.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,982,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.39 and its 200-day moving average is $124.26. The company has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cfra upgraded Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.47.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

