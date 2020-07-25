Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 2,305 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.3% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,515,191,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 151.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $834,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,922 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Amgen by 298.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,921 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $38,885,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Amgen by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,642,000 after acquiring an additional 933,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $4.26 on Friday, hitting $247.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,182,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $173.12 and a one year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.00.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

