Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 2,340 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $8,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,599,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,941,000 after purchasing an additional 145,208 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,194,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,022 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,988,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,199 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,575,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,392,000 after purchasing an additional 463,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,105,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.09. 2,453,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,128. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average is $39.28. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

In related news, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $37,664.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

