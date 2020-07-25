Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 2,528 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,352 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Nike comprises about 1.5% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $25,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 668.9% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 68.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,313 shares of company stock valued at $28,847,939. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $98.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,611,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,413,874. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.24. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

