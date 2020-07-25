Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 345 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $15,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Equinix by 79.2% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 28,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,049,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Equinix by 10.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,641,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Equinix by 7.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $737.39. The company had a trading volume of 251,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,466. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $744.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $703.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $648.04. The stock has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.41.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $710.00 to $754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.74.

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total transaction of $662,321.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,884.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total transaction of $41,378.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 193 shares in the company, valued at $137,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,291 shares of company stock worth $3,605,292 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

