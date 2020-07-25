Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 621 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Guardian Investment Management boosted its stake in 3M by 20.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 17,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,277,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,206. The firm has a market cap of $91.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

