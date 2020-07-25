Heritage Investors Management Corp Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,235,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,230,701. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average of $39.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

