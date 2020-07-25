Heritage Investors Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 185,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 1.5% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $25,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,011,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,449,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,935,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,275,000 after buying an additional 1,392,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 419.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 963,076 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,403. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.31. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $147.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $163,468.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,316.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $584,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,535.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,082 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

