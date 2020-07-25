Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Receives $143.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cfra cut shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 39,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 0.4% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Hershey by 40.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 170.6% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 43,404 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSY traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.68. 1,162,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,735. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.39 and a 200-day moving average of $140.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.16. Hershey has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hershey will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

