Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Hershey makes up approximately 2.0% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Hershey by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 43,404 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Hershey by 19.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.3% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.68. 1,162,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

