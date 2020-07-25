Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hershey’s shares have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock got a boost when it reported second-quarter 2020 results, wherein the bottom line came ahead of the consensus mark. Sales growth in North America, even in the face of coronavirus-related hurdles, was impressive. Notably, Hershey’s solid brands helped it gain confectionary market share. These factors, along with solid cost management and price realization, helped counter COVID-19-related cost pressures and are likely to aid margin expansion in the second half. However, overall sales remained soft due to weakness in the International & Other segment as well as currency headwinds. Management anticipates a slower recovery in the International unit, while it expects stronger second-half sales in the North America unit, backed by continued higher at-home consumption”

HSY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cfra cut Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.50.

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.43. 34,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.16. Hershey has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

