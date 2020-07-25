Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Increased to $148.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra cut shares of Hershey from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hershey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.50.

HSY stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.14. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

