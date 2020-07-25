Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $140.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HSY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra lowered Hershey from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised Hershey from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.50.

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.39 and a 200-day moving average of $140.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Hershey has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

