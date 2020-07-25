Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $150.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSY. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.50.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $145.68. 1,162,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,735. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.16. Hershey has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.