Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Piper Sandler

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hess’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

HES has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hess from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.95.

Shares of Hess stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.46. 1,125,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,786. Hess has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $241,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,007,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Hess by 60.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 89,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

