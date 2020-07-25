HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:IMTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:IMTX) in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

HL Acquisitions stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. 439,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,554. HL Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $17.48.

About HL Acquisitions

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

