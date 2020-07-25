HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target Cut to $37.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HFC. ValuEngine raised shares of HollyFrontier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho cut shares of HollyFrontier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.21.

NYSE:HFC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.98. 1,463,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,571. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.73. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 603.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth $38,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

