IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stake Trimmed by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $11,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.79. 1,079,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,779. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.33 and a 200-day moving average of $222.22. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $132.99.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $381.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Nomura Instinet reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $304.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $81.38 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

