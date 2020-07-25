iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,558 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.15% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 189.6% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 34,192 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 157,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 37,464 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,212,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,952,000 after purchasing an additional 72,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 86,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,643. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70.

