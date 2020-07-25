ICON (ICX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $225.92 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00004220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bitbns, Hotbit and CoinTiger. During the last week, ICON has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $225.92 million and $29.13 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.99 or 0.01918959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00205294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00079122 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001016 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About ICON

ICX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 849,069,870 coins and its circulating supply is 558,315,941 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Huobi, Rfinex, Allbit, ABCC, Bitbns, CoinTiger, Gate.io, COSS, DragonEX, Binance, HitBTC, Upbit, Hotbit, IDEX, Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

