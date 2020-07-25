Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $184.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Icon’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ICLR. BidaskClub raised Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Icon from $169.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.00.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.06. 269,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,770. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.86. Icon has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $199.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.62 and a 200 day moving average of $161.22.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $620.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.31 million. Icon had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 12.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Icon will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Icon by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Icon by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. raised its position in Icon by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Icon by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Icon by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

